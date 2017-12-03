Cathedral Concert Series

Advent Festival of Lessons & Carols

All are welcome to this annual observance

Heralding the coming Nativity Season.

Scripture and Song foretell of the Birth of Jesus.

Evergreen and candlelight enhance the occasion.

The Covington Basilica’s pristine acoustics and inspiring gothic space provide music lovers of all ages an opportunity to hear large-scale sacred music performed live in the space for which it was originally written.

All Cathedral Concerts are open to the public with No Admission Charge.

A freewill offering is gladly accepted.

For more information visit cathedralconcertseries.org