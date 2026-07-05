× Expand Gateway Regional Arts Center Cats Graphic - 1 CATS will feature a special Pay-What-You-Can option on July 25, 2026 for our 2 PM performance. Pay-What-You-Can tickets only available at for door sales and are subject to availability. Ticket sales for the 7 PM showing on Saturday will be part of an Animal Welfare Fundraiser.

CATS: Young Actors Edition is a one-hour adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical set amongst a larger-than-life junkyard playground and is alive with purr-fect felines. The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year, the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one, they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

Tickets starting at $10. Arts for All pricing available.

Pay-What-You-Can tickets can only be purchased at the door for the 2pm show on Saturday, July 25, and are subject to availability.

Sponsored by Tomatoes & Flames.

For more information call 8594986264 or visit grackentucky.org/events