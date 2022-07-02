Cave City Cars and Coffee

First Saturday of every month Broadway Street in downtown Cave City will be home to world class, multibrand and multiperiod vehicles, their owners and variety of vendors and live music and plenty of coffee! All ages and free event! 9am to Noon, 8-11am (central time)

For more information call 270.528.6003 or visit bldgofcavecity.com/carsandcoffee