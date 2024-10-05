Cave Hill Fall Festival

to

Cave Hill Cemetery 701 Baxter Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Cave Hill Fall Festival

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of historic Cave Hill Cemetery, this family-friendly event brings together the best of autumn. Enjoy educational booths from our partners, live music, local food, and seasonal activities for all ages.

From wagon rides and live animal presentations to delicious fall treats and nature crafts, there’s something for everyone!

For more information call (502) 451-5630 or visit cavehillcemetery.com

Info

Cave Hill Cemetery 701 Baxter Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Cave Hill Fall Festival - 2024-10-05 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cave Hill Fall Festival - 2024-10-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cave Hill Fall Festival - 2024-10-05 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cave Hill Fall Festival - 2024-10-05 11:00:00 ical