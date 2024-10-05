Cave Hill Fall Festival

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of historic Cave Hill Cemetery, this family-friendly event brings together the best of autumn. Enjoy educational booths from our partners, live music, local food, and seasonal activities for all ages.

From wagon rides and live animal presentations to delicious fall treats and nature crafts, there’s something for everyone!

For more information call (502) 451-5630 or visit cavehillcemetery.com