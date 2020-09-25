Cave Run Storytelling Festival

Join America’s most beloved storytellers in a beautiful mountain lakeside setting surrounded by a vibrant palette of fall colors. These talented artists will take you away to other times and places through the art of storytelling. Stories are told in large tents on the shore of Cave Run Lake at Twin Knobs Recreation Area in the Daniel Boone National Forest, located eight miles west of Morehead, Kentucky.

For more information call (606) 780-4342 or visit caverunstoryfest.org