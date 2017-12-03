Cave Sing at Mammoth Cave National Park

Cave Sing is scheduled for Sunday, December 3, 2017. Participants will depart from the visitor center at 2:00 p.m. for this free event. The annual meeting of the Friends of Mammoth Cave will follow at the Lodge at Mammoth Cave.

The idea for the Cave Sing dates back to 1883, when residents held a Christmas celebration inside Mammoth Cave. An article about the event stated, "the halls of the cave ring with joyous carols and the laughter of happy children." The park hosted the first Cave Sing in 1980.

Enjoy a musical warm up in the visitor center at 1:00 p.m. with Janet Bass Smith, former cave guide and master of the keyboard.

Cave Sing, depart from the visitor center at 2:00 p.m.

Meet your guide at Shelter A behind the visitor center at 2:00 to walk down the hill and into the cave. Once underground, the musical performance of the Spirit of the Commonwealth Chorus (formerly the Caveman Chorus) will ring out in Rafinesque Hall. Complimentary refreshments will be served at the Lodge at Mammoth Cave upon returning to the surface; watch for Santa at the Lodge!

Friends of Mammoth Cave annual meeting, 3:30 p.m.

The Friends will hold their annual meeting at 3:30 p.m. at the Lodge at Mammoth Cave. Stop by to learn about the important work of the Friends to Protect-Connect-Inspire. Open to the public.

Please remember, Cave Sing requires walking up and down a steep hill and climbing steps. Participants should dress warmly in layers and wear comfortable shoes or boots. Even though the cave air stays at a constant 54 degrees Fahrenheit, wind chills in the entrance are much cooler.

For mor information call 270-758-2180 or visit nps.gov