Cave Sing at Mammoth Cave National Park
Mammoth Cave National Park 1 Mammoth Cave Parkway, Mammoth Cave, Kentucky 42259
Mammoth Cave National Park will host the 45th annual Cave Sing celebration on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at 2 p.m. CST. The free holiday event will feature musical performances in the cave by the Lindsey Wilson College Singers, The Heart of Kentucky Chorus, and trumpetist, Hillary Sward.
For mor information call 270-758-2180 or visit nps.gov
