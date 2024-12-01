Cave Sing at Mammoth Cave National Park

Mammoth Cave National Park will host the 45th annual Cave Sing celebration on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, at 2 p.m. CST. The free holiday event will feature musical performances in the cave by the Lindsey Wilson College Singers, The Heart of Kentucky Chorus, and trumpetist, Hillary Sward.

For mor information call 270-758-2180 or visit nps.gov