Cave Sing at Mammoth Cave National Park

Mammoth Cave National Park will host the 45th annual Cave Sing celebration on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2027, at 2 p.m. CST. The free holiday event will feature musical performances inside the cave by the Heart of Kentucky Chorus and Butler County Middle School auditioned choir, and pre-event music at the visitor center by vocalist Markita Connor and pianist John Baumgardner.

For mor information call 270-758-2180 or visit nps.gov