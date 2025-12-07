Cave Sing at Mammoth Cave National Park
Mammoth Cave National Park 1 Mammoth Cave Parkway, Mammoth Cave, Kentucky 42259
Mammoth Cave National Park will host the 45th annual Cave Sing celebration on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2027, at 2 p.m. CST. The free holiday event will feature musical performances inside the cave by the Heart of Kentucky Chorus and Butler County Middle School auditioned choir, and pre-event music at the visitor center by vocalist Markita Connor and pianist John Baumgardner.
For mor information call 270-758-2180 or visit nps.gov