CC River Folk Fest

Calvert City Memorial Park 1072 E 5th Avenue , Calvert City, Kentucky 42029

CC River Folk Fest 

CC River Folk Festival is a beloved family-friendly music festival in Kentucky that offers a foot-stompin' good time for all ages! Free and open to the public! Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy two days of everything fall!

For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov/

Festivals & Fairs
2703957138
