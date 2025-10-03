CC River Folk Fest
Calvert City Memorial Park 1072 E 5th Avenue , Calvert City, Kentucky 42029
Tony Egbert
River Folk Fest 2024
CC River Folk Fest
CC River Folk Festival is a beloved family-friendly music festival in Kentucky that offers a foot-stompin' good time for all ages! Free and open to the public! Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy two days of everything fall!
For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov/
Info
