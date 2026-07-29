× Expand CCM Musical Theatre: Cabaret Cabaret Title SQUARE 01 CCM Musical Theatre: Cabaret

8 p.m. Thursday, March 4

8 p.m. Friday, March 5

2 p.m. Saturday, March 6

8 p.m. Saturday, March 6

- CCM Musical Theatre Series -

CABARET

Book by Joe Masteroff

Based on the play by John Van Druten and

Stories by Christopher Isherwood

Music by John Kander

Lyrics by Fred Ebb

Rachel Stevens, director

Ian Axness, music director and conductor

Jessica Harris, choreographer

Forget all your troubles and come to the Cabaret, where life is beautiful and the music is always playing. Daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining, Cabaret explores the dark and heady life of bohemian Berlin in the late 1920s. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fraulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. A Tony Award-winning musical, beloved songs include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Maybe This Time."

Content advisory: This production contains mature themes, including strong sexual content, profanity, drug use, abortion, violence, antisemitism and Nazi imagery.

Estimated run time: 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission

Location: Patricia Corbett Theater

Tickets: $36 adult, $20 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Purchase tickets online at https://ccmonstage.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=174

CABARET is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

For more information call (513) 556-4183.

Price: General: USD 36.00