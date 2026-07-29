CCM Musical Theatre: Cabaret
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Patricia Corbett Theater 290 CCM Boulevard, Ohio 45221
CCM Musical Theatre: Cabaret
Cabaret Title SQUARE 01
CCM Musical Theatre: Cabaret
8 p.m. Thursday, March 4
8 p.m. Friday, March 5
2 p.m. Saturday, March 6
8 p.m. Saturday, March 6
- CCM Musical Theatre Series -
CABARET
Book by Joe Masteroff
Based on the play by John Van Druten and
Stories by Christopher Isherwood
Music by John Kander
Lyrics by Fred Ebb
Rachel Stevens, director
Ian Axness, music director and conductor
Jessica Harris, choreographer
Forget all your troubles and come to the Cabaret, where life is beautiful and the music is always playing. Daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining, Cabaret explores the dark and heady life of bohemian Berlin in the late 1920s. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fraulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. A Tony Award-winning musical, beloved songs include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Maybe This Time."
Content advisory: This production contains mature themes, including strong sexual content, profanity, drug use, abortion, violence, antisemitism and Nazi imagery.
Estimated run time: 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission
Location: Patricia Corbett Theater
Tickets: $36 adult, $20 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Purchase tickets online at https://ccmonstage.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=174
CABARET is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com
For more information call (513) 556-4183.
Price: General: USD 36.00