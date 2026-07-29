CCM Musical Theatre + CCM Philharmonia: Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon
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Corbett Auditorium, Cincinnati Corbett Drive, Ohio 45221
CCM Musical Theatre + CCM Philharmonia: Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon
Brigadoon Title SQUARE 01
CCM Musical Theatre + CCM Philharmonia: Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon
8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25
8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26
- CCM Musical Theatre + Orchestra Series -
LERNER AND LOEWE’S BRIGADOON
IN CONCERT
Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner
Music by Frederick Loewe
Original dances created by Agnes DeMille
CCM Philharmonia
Featuring CCM Musical Theatre students
Ian Axness, music director and conductor
Eric Byrd, director
The CCM Philharmonia and CCM Musical Theatre collaborate on a special concert performance of Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon. Brigadoon tells the story of a mystical Scottish village that appears for only one day every 100 years. The musical concert blends romance and fantasy with some of Broadway’s most recognizable songs, including “The Heather on the Hill” and “Almost Like Being in Love.” Presented with colorful lighting designed by CCM Lighting Design and Technology students.
Estimated run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission
Location: Corbett Auditorium
Tickets: $26 adult, $15 student, $20 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Purchase tickets online at https://ccmonstage.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=170
LERNER AND LOEWE’s BRIGADOON is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supported by MTI. www.mtishows.com
For more information call (513) 556-4183.