× Expand CCM Musical Theatre + CCM Philharmonia: Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon Brigadoon Title SQUARE 01 CCM Musical Theatre + CCM Philharmonia: Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon

8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26

- CCM Musical Theatre + Orchestra Series -

LERNER AND LOEWE’S BRIGADOON

IN CONCERT

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

Music by Frederick Loewe

Original dances created by Agnes DeMille

CCM Philharmonia

Featuring CCM Musical Theatre students

Ian Axness, music director and conductor

Eric Byrd, director

The CCM Philharmonia and CCM Musical Theatre collaborate on a special concert performance of Lerner and Loewe’s Brigadoon. Brigadoon tells the story of a mystical Scottish village that appears for only one day every 100 years. The musical concert blends romance and fantasy with some of Broadway’s most recognizable songs, including “The Heather on the Hill” and “Almost Like Being in Love.” Presented with colorful lighting designed by CCM Lighting Design and Technology students.

Estimated run time: 2 hours and 15 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $26 adult, $15 student, $20 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Purchase tickets online at https://ccmonstage.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=170

LERNER AND LOEWE’s BRIGADOON is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supported by MTI. www.mtishows.com

For more information call (513) 556-4183.