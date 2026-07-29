CCM Opera: La boheme
Corbett Auditorium Corbett Drive, Ohio 45221
University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
La Boheme Title SQUARE 01
University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30
2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31
- CCM Opera Series -
LA BOHEME
Music by Giacomo Puccini
Libretto by Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica
Jose Maria Condemi, director
Aik Khai Pung, conductor
Rent is overdue, but passion burns bright among a group of young friends scraping by on talent, wit and borrowed time. Puccini's soaring arias tell the tale of Mimi, Rodolfo, Marcello and Musetta - dreamers adrift in Paris on the cusp of a new century, where the city is literally reinventing itself. As the first Paris Metro trains rumble beneath, ushering in a breathless age of speed and possibility, life in the garrets above remains unchanged: cold, precarious and lit by the fierce glow of youth. A story that transcends time and place, its message is for the artists, the dreamers, and the everyday people who face challenges but never lose sight of love and connection. Sung in Italian with projected English supertitles.
Estimated run time: 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission
Location: Corbett Auditorium
Tickets: $36 adult, $20 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Purchase tickets online at https://ccmonstage.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=171
URL:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3731401-0?pid=11713
Date and Time:
Starts: Thu, Oct 29, 26 ( 8:00 PM)
Ends: Sat, Oct 31, 26 ( 4:00 PM)
For more information call (513) 556-4183.