CCM Opera: La boheme

× Expand University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music La Boheme Title SQUARE 01 University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31

- CCM Opera Series -

LA BOHEME

Music by Giacomo Puccini

Libretto by Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica

Jose Maria Condemi, director

Aik Khai Pung, conductor

Rent is overdue, but passion burns bright among a group of young friends scraping by on talent, wit and borrowed time. Puccini's soaring arias tell the tale of Mimi, Rodolfo, Marcello and Musetta - dreamers adrift in Paris on the cusp of a new century, where the city is literally reinventing itself. As the first Paris Metro trains rumble beneath, ushering in a breathless age of speed and possibility, life in the garrets above remains unchanged: cold, precarious and lit by the fierce glow of youth. A story that transcends time and place, its message is for the artists, the dreamers, and the everyday people who face challenges but never lose sight of love and connection. Sung in Italian with projected English supertitles.

Estimated run time: 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $36 adult, $20 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Purchase tickets online at https://ccmonstage.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?SeriesID=171

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3731401-0?pid=11713

Date and Time:

Starts: Thu, Oct 29, 26 ( 8:00 PM)

Ends: Sat, Oct 31, 26 ( 4:00 PM)

For more information call (513) 556-4183.