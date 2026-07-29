× Expand CCM Wind Symphony: Places We Can No Longer Go CCM Wind Symphony: Places We Can No Longer Go

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

• CCM Winds Series •

PLACES WE CAN NO LONGER GO

CCM Wind Symphony

Kevin Micheal Holzman, music director and conductor

Featuring guest artists John Mackey, composer; and Lindsay Kesselman, soprano

CCM welcomes guest composer John Mackey in a concert that showcases Places we can no longer go, featuring GRAMMY Award-nominated soprano Lindsay Kesselman. Written about Mackey's mother's struggle with dementia, Places we can no longer go is the story of the disease, but in reverse as confusion turns to clarity, and grief turns into comfort. The concert opens with CCM Commercial Music Production faculty member Jasmine Guo's the sound of where i came from. Commissioned by the League of American Orchestras, Guo's piece acts as a musical exploration of home, culture and personal memory. The performance closes with Mackey's newest work The isle is full of noises, inspired by Shakespeare's The Tempest.

GUO: the sound of where I came from

MACKEY: Places we can no longer go

MACKEY: The isle is full of noises, Symphony No. 2

Estimated run time: 90 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Purchase tickets online at https://ccmonstage.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=3379

For more information call (513) 556-4183.