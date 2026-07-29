CCM Wind Symphony: Star Wars X The Planets
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Corbett Auditorium Corbett Drive, Ohio 45221
CCM Wind Symphony: Star Wars X The Planets
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CCM Wind Symphony: Star Wars X The Planets
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6
- CCM Winds Series -
STAR WARS X THE PLANETS
CCM Wind Symphony
Kevin Michael Holzman, music director and conductor
Journey through the galaxy in a cosmic concert featuring Gustav Holst's celestial showpiece The Planets and John Williams' epic Star Wars Suite. Presented with colorful lighting by CCM Lighting Design and Production students.
HOLST: The Planets
WILLIAMS: Star Wars Suite
Estimated run time: 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission
Location: Corbett Auditorium
Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Purchase tickets online at https://ccmonstage.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=3425
For more information call (513) 556-4183.