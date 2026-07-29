× Expand CCM Wind Symphony: Star Wars X The Planets ccm-home-page-hero-winds-moveable-feast-o1.jpg CCM Wind Symphony: Star Wars X The Planets

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6

- CCM Winds Series -

STAR WARS X THE PLANETS

CCM Wind Symphony

Kevin Michael Holzman, music director and conductor

Journey through the galaxy in a cosmic concert featuring Gustav Holst's celestial showpiece The Planets and John Williams' epic Star Wars Suite. Presented with colorful lighting by CCM Lighting Design and Production students.

HOLST: The Planets

WILLIAMS: Star Wars Suite

Estimated run time: 2 hours, including a 15-minute intermission

Location: Corbett Auditorium

Tickets: $19.50 adult, $15 student, $15 UC faculty/staff, $10 UC student, $5 CCM student; group discounts available. Purchase tickets online at https://ccmonstage.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=3425

For more information call (513) 556-4183.