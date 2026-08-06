Cece Teneal: Divas of Soul

× Expand Teneal Cece Teneal @ The BCPAC

Divas of Soul is a high-energy celebration of fifty years of chart-topping music, taking audiences on a ride through iconic hits like “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” and “Respect,” along with classics from the Disco era, Motown and R&B, and Pop. Award-winning vocalist CeCe Teneal leads this one-of-a-kind concert experience, delivering powerhouse renditions of songs made famous by legends such as Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, and Whitney Houston. A celebrated performer in her own right—including being selected as a halftime headliner for the 2019 Citrus Bowl—Teneal brings dynamic stage presence and vocal brilliance to this worldwide touring production. The Boyle County Middle and High School Choirs will be featured in the concert, opening the evening and later joining Teneal on stage for a powerful collaborative performance of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

For more information call 859-439-5143 or visit thebcpac.com