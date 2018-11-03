Cedar Lake's 30th Annual Gala

Marriott Louisville East 1903 Embassy Square Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40299

Cedar Lake's 30th Annual Gala

Cedar Lake, the region’s largest non-profit care provider for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host its 30th Annual Gala, at Marriott Louisville East on Saturday, November 3 from 6:00pm-10:00pm. The black-tie affair is themed "Unsung Heroes" and will include a dual-entree dinner, silent and live auctions, entertainment from Vocal Spectrum, an international barbershop quartet and more. Tickets are $175 per person, or $1,750 per table of 8. Sponsorships available.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 502-495-4943 or visit cedarlake.org

Marriott Louisville East 1903 Embassy Square Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40299 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
502-495-4943
