× Expand Cedar Lake Cedar Lake's Annual Golf Tournament is sponsored by Commonwealth Bank and Trust Co.

Cedar Lake's Annual Golf Tournament and Golf Ball Drop

This signature event, held at one of Louisville’s premier golf courses, supports Cedar Lake and provides a great day of golf, networking and fun. Participants share a love of golf and a common desire to support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This is a great way to meet fellow business professionals while helping support a worthy cause.

For more information call (502) 565-6389