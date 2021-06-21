Cedar Lake's Annual Golf Tournament and Golf Ball Drop

Hurstbourne Country Club 9000 Hurstbourne Country Club Ln, Louisville, Kentucky 40222

This signature event, held at one of Louisville’s premier golf courses, supports Cedar Lake and provides a great day of golf, networking and fun. Participants share a love of golf and a common desire to support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This is a great way to meet fellow business professionals while helping support a worthy cause.

For more information call (502) 565-6389

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Sports
