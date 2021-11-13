× Expand Cedar Lake Cedar Lake's Annual Gala

Cedar Lake's Hearts of Gold Gala

Cedar Lake’s Hearts of Gold Gala is scheduled for Saturday, November 13 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. The Hearts of Gold Gala is high profile networking opportunity and our largest single fundraiser of the year. This signature event includes a cocktail reception, fabulous live and silent auctions, a gourmet dinner, a profound mission program and an after-party worth celebrating! Tickets are $350/individual or $3,500/ table.

For more information call (502) 565-6389