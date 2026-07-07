× Expand Frazier Kentucky History Museum Flyer

In this 250th year of America’s extraordinary experiment, we invite you on a journey through the semiquincentennial—told through the rich traditions of history, bluegrass music, and Bourbon.

Join us on Thursday, August 13, for a special presentation of Bourbon Through Bluegrass.

Led by Bourbon icon Bernie Lubbers and bluegrass legend Steve Cooley, this one-of-a-kind live experience brings Kentucky’s native spirit to life—literally. As the story of Bourbon unfolds, guests will enjoy curated pours alongside live performances celebrating the music that shaped a culture—from Bill Monroe to Merle Travis to Billy Strings.

Guests will also have the opportunity to sample selections from the Frazier’s exclusive barrel picks, with bottles available for purchase before and after the show.

Immerse yourself in the soul-stirring sounds of Kentucky bluegrass, savor exceptional Bourbon, and be part of a uniquely American celebration.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Celebrate America’s 250th with Bourbon, Bluegrass & History

Thursday, August 13

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.

Program: 7–8:30 p.m.

Admission: $55

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org