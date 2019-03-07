Celebrate Louisville's Health Care Ecosystem

Do you know the story of health care in Louisville? Learn how the city grew to become the nation's epicenter for aging care.

Join Health Enterprises Network on March 7th to celebrate the strength and connectivity of Louisville’s health care ecosystem. Hear from keynote speaker Bruce Lunsford, Chairman & CEO of Lunsford Capital, and founder of Vencor- the fortune 500 company now known as Kindred Healthcare, as he shares industry insights from his successful career growing health care business locally and nationally.

Connect with health-related leaders and influencers, to witness the unveiling of the first-ever “Louisville Map of Health-Related Companies”. This attraction and retention tool illustrates the thousands of points of connection between the 450-plus health and health-related companies in Louisville. The “Network Map” also includes the first ever story of Louisville’s health care history, a story that describes how the city evolved from a small river town of 30 into the aging care epicenter of the nation.

Individual Admission: $45.00 | Table Sponsor (8 seats, preferred seating, signage): $500.00 | Student Admission: $10.00

For more information call (502) 625-0149 or visit healthenterprisesnetwork.com