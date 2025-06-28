× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Celebrate National Pollinator Week with an Adult/Child Workshop

Celebrate National Pollinator Week with an Adult/Child Workshop

$30 - $40 per person.

Join District Program Director at Oldham County Conservation District, Mason Quiram, and his team for this fun and timely program during #nationalpollinatorweek. Learn about the importance of pollinators to our food supply and what we can do to protect and encourage their efforts. Ticket includes one adult and one child, plus a pollinator plant from our Nursery.

This workshop is geared to adult/child pairs, and space is limited to eight pairs.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar