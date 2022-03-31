× Expand “Celebrate Spring” Night Out & Auction “Celebrate Spring” Night Out & Auction

Mark your calendars for our "Celebrate Spring" Auction!

Join the Madisonville Woman's Club at the Ballard Convention Center on March 31st! There will be a live auction, hor d'ouvres, silent auction, and a cash bar! Auction items include home decor and items from local businesses!

Tickets are limited tickets due to Covid-19 precautions. Individual tickets and tables of 6 are available! Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at Buds & Bows, The Gift Horse, & The Mark of Distinction.

For more information call 270-836-2442.