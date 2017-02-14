Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Butchertown Grocery or Lola

Butchertown Grocery 1076 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Celebrate Valentine's Day at Butchertown Grocery or Lola 

Enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day evening at Butchertown Grocery or upstairs lounge, Lola, 1076 E. Washington St., with an exceptional four-course meal Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Diners celebrating downstairs will enjoy the restaurant’s intimate vibe with cozy leather and linen banquettes and a palette of exposed brick walls, while upstairs offers Lola’s moody and urbane atmosphere with candlelit tables and soothing couches. Chef Bobby Benjamin’s special menu will feature wild blossom tea-cured salmon with spaghetti squash, Creekstone Hanger steak and assorted sweets for dessert. The cost is $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Wine pairings will be available for an additional $40.

For more information or to make reservations call 502-742-8315 or visit butchertowngrocery.com.

Butchertown Grocery 1076 E. Washington St., Louisville, Kentucky 40206

502-742-8315

