Celebrating 150 Years of Enid Yandell: A Life of Art and Activism
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
×
Image from Filson Historical Society
Enid Yandell in her studio, 1902
Celebrating 150 Years of Enid Yandell: A Life of Art and Activism
Join us for a live historical interpretation of Louisville sculptor, Enid Yandell, and a conversation about about her life, legacy, and impact with ENID, Generations of Women Sculptors.
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org
Info
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, History