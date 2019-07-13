Celebrating 150 Years of Enid Yandell: A Life of Art and Activism

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Celebrating 150 Years of Enid Yandell: A Life of Art and Activism

Join us for a live historical interpretation of Louisville sculptor, Enid Yandell, and a conversation about about her life, legacy, and impact with ENID, Generations of Women Sculptors.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Art & Exhibitions, History
