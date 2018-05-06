Celebrating Derby Market Days

Come celebrate the Derby with us! We are celebrating Kentucky's rich history all weekend long with our Market Days and a special Derby Days Buffet in our restaurant for this special weekend only. Market Days hours are May 5th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (*Buffet available in restaurant from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.) and Sunday May 6th 12-5 p.m. (*Buffet available in restaurant from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.)

Over 100 vendors from all across the region and from several states bringing in their antique and vintage finds, handcrafted arts, boutique and unique items, and so much more. Lots of food and live music. Call 270-925-1124 for more information.

Further Details...

Saturday May 5th music will be provided in the main hall/gymnasium from the Tamarack Elementary School Singing Stars from 10:30-11:00 a.m. and from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. from local favorites Tyler and Millie.

On Sunday from 12- 3 p.m. listen to Wild Mountain Thyme. WILD MOUNTAIN THYME plays a variety of old-time, Americana, Celtic, bluegrass, folk, gospel, and pop music on hammer dulcimer, Irish penny whistle, bowed psaltery, guitar, mandolin, cajun, and Kentucky's state instrument-the mountain dulcimer.

The new 100 seat Preservation Station Family Restaurant will be serving a special Derby Days Buffet all weekend long! We will be showing the Derby Race in the restaurant!

Buffet prices are 14.95 for adults, 5.95 for 10 and under, and 10.95 for seniors over 65. Wear a Derby hat or a bow tie and receive 10% OFF your meal!

Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., the buffet menu will include fresh strawberry spinach salad, benedictine and bacon pinwheels, tomato basil feta salad, fresh fruit, pickled vegetables, southern fried chicken, Kentucky hot brown casserole, honey bourbon glazed pork loin, southern green beans, sweet shoe peg corn, oven roasted rosemary potatoes, fresh baked biscuits and corn bread, Derby pie, run for the Roses cupcakes, Triple Crown bread pudding, Bourbon Tres Leches Cake, peach cobbler, banana pudding, and other yummy desserts. The buffet comes with your choice of fountain drink, tea or coffee. Also available are mint julips, Oaks Lillys, beer, wine or champagne.

Sunday May 6th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the buffet menu will include toasted garden salad, a selection of cold salads, scrambled eggs, vegetable frittata, bacon, sausage patties, Smoked Kentucky Legends ham, southern fried chicken, peppered milk gravy, sausage gravy, fresh baked biscuits, cornbread and muffins, french toast sticks, hashbrown casserole, macaroni and cheese, southern green beans, roasted vegetable medley, cobbler, bread pudding, and other yummy desserts. The buffet comes with your choice of fountain drink, tea or coffee. Also available are beer, wine or champagne and mimosas.

The restaurant will be serving the buffet menu ONLY on these days and the regular menu will NOT be available.

Come meet all the friendly locals and enjoy all their beautiful finds. You can find beautiful antique furniture pieces, fireplace mantels, shabby chic decor, painted furniture pieces, handcrafted jewelry, rustic decor, jams, jellies and sauces, handmade soaps, items from the local bakery, some retro cool vintage decor, reclaimed, repurposed and upcycled items, gorgeous limited vintage-inspired boutique tunics, primitives, primitive furniture, religious items, garden decor, oversized wall clocks, unique tshirt lines, hairbows, scarves, and headbands, monogrammed items and monogramming done on the spot, Candleberry candles, old quilts, old rosaries, upscale midcentury modern furniture pieces, one of a kind art, succulents and cactus, spices and rubs, wreaths and handmade wood items, health and wellness items, cosmetic and spa products, and so much more.

Free admission always!!! No tickets needed!!!

For more information call (270) 993-7532 or visit visitpreservationstation.com