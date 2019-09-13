× Expand Frazier History Museum A logo that says Celebrating the Sound of Kentucky with musical notes and stars.

Celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky

Member Preview & Opening Reception

Friday, September 13 | 6pm-9pm

Join us as we celebrate the rich, mostly untold tale of Kentucky music! Kentucky is often credited for its role in the development of bluegrass music, but the state has produced seminal figures in nearly every significant movement in American music from ragtime to country, folk to blues, jazz to R&B and classic rock to hip hop. Be one of the first to experience the Sounds of Kentucky!

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org