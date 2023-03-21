× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Celebrating Tom Owen: Louisville’s Famed Historian

Tuesday, March 21

Frazier History Museum

If you want to know anything about Louisville, you call Tom Owen. He is “the” noted historian of Louisville: he’s been giving tours and talks for decades, teaching thousands about our city, our neighborhoods, and ourselves. He is a professor at the University of Louisville working with their archives, a former politician, a minister, a preservationist, an environmentalist, a family man . . . the list goes on and on.

We think it’s time to celebrate the man dubbed “the pied piper of Louisville.”

The Frazier History Museum is partnering with Kentucky Humanities Council to celebrate his service to our community and his devotion to preserving our history. The celebration will include his beloved family, a discussion with Tom and his wife Phyllis, special guests, tributes, a pop quiz, and stories that only Tom can tell!

Moderators include Sam Corbett, Bill Goodman, Rachel Platt, and Andy Treinen.

Thanks to the Gheens Foundation for their support of this program.

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Program: 6–7:30

Admission: $25 ($20 Contributor-Level Members & Above)

For more information, please call 502.753.5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org/