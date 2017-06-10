Celebration of Quilts and Quilting

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 1819 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

Celebration of Quilts and Quilting

The Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site will host the 4th Annual Celebration of Quilts and Quilting June 9-11. 

 The event, held in honor of Lucille Page, will feature an exhibit of over 60 quilts in the meetinghouse. This year’s featured quilter is Joan Coe of Turkey Neck Bend, Ky.

 The celebration begins with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m. Friday night at the meetinghouse and continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

 Also on Saturday, the Monroe Crafters will host a small craft fair in the meetinghouse yard and the Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society will be on hand to discuss their registry process.

 A variety of quilting related demonstrations will be conducted Saturday in the meetinghouse yard and Sunday in the park shelter. There is no admission fee and all activities are free while supplies last.

For more information call 270-487-8481.

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 1819 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

270-487-8481

