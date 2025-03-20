× Expand Oldham County Chamber Economic Develpment Celebration of Women

Luncheon tickets $35 per ticked or 2 for $65.

Celebrate women the women of Oldham County and the art of table decorating at this year’s Celebration of Women Tablescape Event, where creativity takes center stage! This event is sponsored by PNC Bank. The 2025 theme is: “Celebrating Women One Unique Stroke at a Time”. Event features a showcase of stunning tablescapes – businesses can showcase their business & creativity by decorating a table to match the theme, promote their business or a theme of their choosing. A delicious lunch is provided, catered by Delizie Italiane, paired with delightful conversations around these magnificent tables. A special program will celebrate creativity and community, including an exciting art demo featuring local artists and students. The Women of Distinction award will be presented, honoring a woman who inspires and leads. Whether you’re designing a table or simply enjoying the beauty and camaraderie, this event is for everyone. Don’t miss this celebration of artistry and connection!

Be a Tablescape Sponsor for:

$275 Full Table Sponsorship: includes (1) Tablescape plus eight (8) tickets to the luncheon

$150 Tabletop Sponsorship: includes (1) Tablescape and (2) tickets to the luncheon.

For more information call (502) 222-1635 or visit touroldham.com/calendar