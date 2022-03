× Expand Ghost Hunt Weekends Travel Channel's "Haunted Towns" to join fans at Bobby Mackeys

Celebrity Ghost Hunt at Bobby Mackey's

Join Mike and Chris from Travel Channel's "Haunted Towns" at Bobby Mackey's for Photos, Autographs, Meet & Greet then a Lights-Out Ghost Hunt of the entire building, including the Portal To Hell!

For more information call 865.686.8893 or visit ghosthuntweekends.com/bobbymackeys