A Celtic Angels Christmas

The Center for Rural Development 2292 South U.S. Hwy. 27, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Center Stage Presents “A Celtic Angels Christmas” –

Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY, 7:00pm. Presented by Lake Cumberland Performing Arts in partnership with The Center for Rural Development.

Celebrate the joys of Christmas with this dynamic holiday show featuring timeless holiday classics together with the best of Irish and Celtic music, song and dance. You will be captivated by a full cast of tantalizing dancers, five sensational vocalists and a world class band. Direct from Ireland, Celtic Angels Christmas will give you an exciting holiday experience you won’t soon forget. This is the perfect mesmerizing event to enjoy this holiday season!

For more information call 606-677-6000 or visit centertech.com.

