Celtic Women Christmas Symhony Tour at Norton Center for the Arts

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

CELTIC WOMAN CHRISTMAS SYMPHONY TOUR

Celebrate this holiday season with the celestial voices of multi-platform Irish singing sensation Celtic Woman with a full orchestra. Featuring music from the all-female ensemble’s favorite Yuletide songs performed by them over the years. Prepare for an enchanting and festive evening filled with mesmerizing music, performance and holiday cheer.

