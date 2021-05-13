× Expand Center for Women and Families Give.Empower.Raffle

Center for Women and Families' Give. Empower. Raffle

On May 13 at 6:30 p.m., the Center for Women and Families will hold it's Give.Empower.Raffle on its Facebook page to help raise funds to help those in the community affected by intimate partner violence and sexual assault.

During the event, drawings will be held for a variety of raffle items up for grabs, including a GE Profile Series Wine Center filled with wine, a Churchill Downs package, spirits packages, a four course dinner for 6 at Fat Lamb, designer purses, a kids package, and much more! The live program will take place on The Center's Facebook page, and will feature WHAS11's Kristin Pierce as emcee, with entertainment from Ben Sollee and Scott T. Smith.

To purchase your raffle tickets in advance, visit one.bidpal.net/centerforwomenandfamilies/welcome.