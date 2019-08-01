Central Bank Thursday Night Live

Cheapside Park 131 Cheapside, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Central Bank Thursday Night Live

Join us in Downtown Lexington every Thursday evening, April 4 through October 10, for the 2019 Central Bank Thursday Night Live concert series! Come to Cheapside Park from 5:00pm – 8:00pm for beverages, tasty food and of course, great music by live bands! Average nightly attendance is 2,000 with peak nights in May – July averaging 3,500.

For more information visit downtownlex.com

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
