Central Bank Thursday Night Live

Join us in Downtown Lexington every Thursday evening, April through October 7, for the 2021 Central Bank Thursday Night Live concert series! Come to Cheapside Park from 5:00pm – 8:00pm for beverages, tasty food and of course, great music by live bands! Average nightly attendance is 2,000 with peak nights in May – July averaging 3,500.

July 15 - Tim Talbert Project

July 22 - Lauren Mink

July 29 - Paul Childers

August 5 - The Big Maracas

August 12 - The Ranahans

August 19 - Honeychild

August 26 - Kenny Owens & Group Therapy

September 2 - Mercy Men

September 9 - Five Below Band

September 16 - The Twiggenburys

September 23 - The Johnson Brothers

September 30 - Rebel Without A Cause

October 7 - Kimberly Carter & Carrying On

For more information visit downtownlex.com