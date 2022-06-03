× Expand Campbellsville/Taylor County Trail Town Central Kentucky Adventure Weekend

•• Central Kentucky Adventure Weekend ••

The weekend is packed for for all! Come have fun with us as you see some of the beauty at our local trails! Full schedule below.

Visit www.campbellsville.tt.com for each event's contact info & how you can get involved with Trail Town.

•• FRIDAY, JUNE 3 ••

6:00 PM - Group Road Ride @ The Spoke Easy

•• SATURDAY, JUNE 4 ••

9:00 AM - Trail 5K & 10K @ Green River Lake State Park ($)

10:00 AM - Walk w/ a Doc @ Trace-Pitman Greenway (Softball Fields Side)

1:00 PM - Guided Hike @ The Homeplace

2-4 PM - Outdoor CrossFit @ Campbellsville HS Grass Field

4:30 PM - Yoga at the Park @ Miller Park Walking Track

7:00 PM - After Hours w/ Trail Town @ Harden Coffee

ALL DAY - Children's Story Walk @ Trace-Pitman Greenway (Softball Fields Side)

ALL DAY - Free Fishing Weekend in Kentucky

•• SUNDAY, JUNE 5 ••

6:30AM - Sunrise Run @ Trace-Pitman Greenway (Soccer Fields)

9:00 AM - Bluegrass Mountain Cup Mountain Bike Races @ Green River Lake State Park ($)

2:00 PM - Yoga at the Park @ Miller Park Walking Track

3:00 PM - Turtles & Snakes Viewing @ Clay Hill Memorial Forest

4:00 PM - Guided Hike @ Clay Hill Memorial Forest

ALL DAY - Children's Story Walk @ Trace-Pitman Greenway (Softball Fields Side)

ALL DAY - Free Fishing Weekend in Kentucky

•• MORE REASONS TO CELEBRATE! ••

June is National Great Outdoors Month

June 4 is National Trails Day

June 4-5 is Free Fishing Weekend in KY

($) Both the Running and Biking events are designed for first timer competitors to professionals.

*Eastern Time For All Events

For more information call 270-572-6217 or visit campbellsville.tt.com