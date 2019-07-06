Central Kentucky Concert Band Event at The Arboretum
The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky 500 Alumni Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Friends of the Arboretum is thrilled to present the Central Kentucky Concert Band for a performance on the lawn on Saturday, July 6, 2019, 7:00 pm.
Bring your chairs/blankets and join the Arboretum and the Central Kentucky Concert Band in celebrating our country!
Saturday, July 6 | 7PM
The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden | 500 Alumni Dr
FREE
For more information call (859) 257.6955 or visit CKCB.org
Info
The Arboretum, State Botanical Garden of Kentucky 500 Alumni Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family