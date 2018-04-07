Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show

to Google Calendar - Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show - 2018-04-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show - 2018-04-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show - 2018-04-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show - 2018-04-07 10:00:00

Lexington Center 430 West Vine Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show

Jump start spring with fresh ideas from this annual show.

We can help you get your Projects Solved! The entire Lexington Center will be completely transformed, for one weekend only, into a Home and Garden Extravaganza. From the front door to the backyard you’ll find it all at the Annual Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show.

SHOW HOURS

Friday, April 6

2:00 - 7:00

Saturday, Apr. 07

10:00 - 7:00

Sunday, Apr. 08

11:00 - 5:00

Tickets

Cash, Check or Credit Card

For more information visit showtechnology.com/  

Info
Lexington Center 430 West Vine Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Home & Garden
to Google Calendar - Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show - 2018-04-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show - 2018-04-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show - 2018-04-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show - 2018-04-07 10:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 17, 2018

Thursday

January 18, 2018

Friday

January 19, 2018

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Monday

January 22, 2018

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Submit Yours