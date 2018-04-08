Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show
Jump start spring with fresh ideas from this annual show.
We can help you get your Projects Solved! The entire Lexington Center will be completely transformed, for one weekend only, into a Home and Garden Extravaganza. From the front door to the backyard you’ll find it all at the Annual Central Kentucky Home & Garden Show.
SHOW HOURS
Friday, April 6
2:00 - 7:00
Saturday, Apr. 07
10:00 - 7:00
Sunday, Apr. 08
11:00 - 5:00
Tickets
Cash, Check or Credit Card
For more information visit showtechnology.com/