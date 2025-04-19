× Expand Oldham County Schools Arts Center Ceramics: Easter Workshop

$20 per person.

Join staff at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center for a fun-filled morning creating original pieces of ceramic art. Each participant will receive a pound of clay to make unique handmade gifts. Items will be glazed during the workshop. Artwork will be fired and ready for pickup in 1-2 weeks. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 5-99 welcome.

For more information call (502) 241-6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar