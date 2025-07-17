× Expand Photo submitted 2025/26 Season KY Monthly & KY Living - 9 Eykamp String Quartet

Chamber Music Recital: Eykamp String Quartet at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Members of the Eykamp String Quartet serve as principal string players of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, as Artists in Residence at the University of Evansville, and as educational ambassadors. The Eykamp String Quartet is made possible by the special underwriting of Rita, Richard and Dorothy Eykamp, friends of the University of Evansville, and the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra.

The audience will be seated onstage for this performance.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org