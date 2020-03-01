Chamber Music Society of Louisville Beethoven Festival
University of Louisville's Margaret Comstock Concert Hall 105 W. Brandeis Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40292
Chamber Music Society of Louisville
Chamber Music Society of Louisville Beethoven Festival
Emerson String Quartet in Concert
Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 3pm
Comstock Hall, 105 W. Brandeis Ave., Louisville, KY
2020 marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth and the Chamber Music Society of Louisville is celebrating by presenting all 16 of the Beethoven String Quartets.
The centerpiece of the Festival is the Emerson String Quartet’s performance of all sixteen over six concerts from February through November. The Beethoven Festival is dedicated to the memory of Ben Franklin, whose financial support made the Festival possible.
The Emerson String Quartet is one of the world's premier chamber music ensembles for more than 40 years. Its Grammy Award winning recording of the sixteen Beethoven quartets has earned acclaim for being "technically flawless". This is the third concert of the six concert series.
