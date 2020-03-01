× Expand Chamber Music Society of Louisville Beethoven Festival logo

Chamber Music Society of Louisville Beethoven Festival

Emerson String Quartet in Concert

Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 3pm

Comstock Hall, 105 W. Brandeis Ave., Louisville, KY

2020 marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth and the Chamber Music Society of Louisville is celebrating by presenting all 16 of the Beethoven String Quartets.

The centerpiece of the Festival is the Emerson String Quartet’s performance of all sixteen over six concerts from February through November. The Beethoven Festival is dedicated to the memory of Ben Franklin, whose financial support made the Festival possible.

The Emerson String Quartet is one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles for This is the first concert of the six concert series February 8, 2020more than 40 years. Its Grammy Award winning recording of the sixteen Beethoven quartets has earned acclaim for being “technically flawless”. This is the third concert of the six concert series March 1, 2020

For more information visit louisvillechambermusic.org