Chamber Music Society of Louisville Beethoven Festival

2020 marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth and the Chamber Music Society of Louisville is celebrating by presenting all 16 of the Beethoven String Quartets.

The centerpiece of the Festival is the Emerson String Quartet’s performance of all sixteen over six concerts from February through November. The Beethoven Festival is dedicated to the memory of Ben Franklin, whose financial support made the Festival possible.

The Emerson String Quartet is one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles for more than 40 years. Its Grammy Award winning recording of the sixteen Beethoven quartets has earned acclaim for being “technically flawless”. The first two of the six concerts will beheld on February 8th & 9th in Comstock Concert Hall, 105 W Brandies Ave, Louisville.

For more information visit louisvillechambermusic.org