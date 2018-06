Champagne Run at the Park Horse Trials

This event brings together horses and their riders from approximately 30 states to compete in a 3-day event.

Introductory to intermediate levels will be on display.

This spring event is very beneficial in the training process for green to advanced horses and riders.

A trade fair will also be taking place on the grounds in conjunction with this event.

For more information call 859-621-2478 or visit champagnerun.com