Champions for Children Breakfast
Ice House 226 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
RSVP to attend in person or to stream live online
Join Family & Children's Place along with business leaders, legislators and advocates for an inspiring breakfast fundraising event! During Child Abuse Prevention Month, held in April of each year, we are proud to gather and be a voice for children and families in our community.
For more information visit familyandchildrensplace.org/championsforchildren/
