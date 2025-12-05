Champions of Magic: Holiday Spectacular at The Carson Center

× Expand The Carson Center Champions of Magic: Holiday Spectacular

This performance is part of the 2025-2026 Broadway Season, presented with Baptist Health and CSI. Special thank you to our event sponsor, Brown Brothers Harriman.

Celebrate the season with Champions Of Magic and their all-new Holiday Spectacular featuring dazzling illusions, breathtaking, grand-scale magic, and festive surprises for the whole family.

This high-energy, interactive show blends their signature humor, jaw-dropping magic, and holiday cheer, creating a one-of-a-kind experience perfect for the season. Don’t miss this enchanting celebration filled with wonder, spectacle, and joy!

“Dazzles audiences with a show like no other” -- Broadway World

“Spectacular family show… prepare to be astounded” -- Heart Radio

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org