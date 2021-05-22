× Expand Change30 Movement Change30 Movement

Change30 Movement Spring Fitness Fling

Fitness, fun, community connections, and a chance to win a year free subscription will combine on May 22 during the inaugural Change30 Movement Spring Fitness Fling. The new Change30 Movement is Louisville's first on-demand platform featuring workouts from local trainers. The Spring Fitness Fling, which is free to attend, is the first live event from the Change30 team to inspire a healthier, stronger Louisville community.

The Spring Fitness Fling includes:

- 1-hour workout with Change30 Movement (please bring your own mat). Pilates, Cardio Barre, Strength Training, and a Power Yoga cooldown.

- Meet the trainers

- Donations accepted during the Spring Fitness Fling will support the Carriage House Educational Services.

For more information call (480) 290-9349 or visit change30movement.com