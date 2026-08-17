Chanticleer at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Glema Mahr Center 2026/27 Season Announcement images for media - 3 Chanticleer

The GRAMMY® Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. Founded in San Francisco in 1978, Chanticleer quickly took its place as one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world, selling more than one million recordings and performing thousands of live concerts to audiences around the globe.

Tickets: $20 (main floor front)/$15 (main floor rear & balcony)/All students & children $10/Group rates available.

For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com