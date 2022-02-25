× Expand Planet of the Tapes Featuring Jurassic Park, Friday, Titanic, and more!

Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 90's Movies!

Ages 21 + *PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY*

Character Assassination presents The Roast Of 90’s Movies! Journey back to a simpler time when 3-hour-long movies at least also had nudity. It’s a battle of bygone blockbusters with Clueless, Titanic, Jurassic Park, Friday, and MORE! Feb 25 & 26 at Planet Of The Tapes. Proof of vax required.

