× Expand Planet of the Tapes We’re back! Character Assassination returns to Kentucky with... The Roast Of Aliens!

Character Assassination presents: The Roast of Aliens!

We’re back! Character Assassination returns to Kentucky with... The Roast Of Aliens! Since literally nothing funny is happening on planet Earth, Louisville comedy’s brightest stars have set their sights on the inky depths of OUTER SPACE in an interplanetary insult-comedy showdown! Featuring your favorite fantastical sci-fi creatures like Spock, E.T., Jabba the Hutt, Will Smith, and MORE! Sept 24 & 25th, 7:30pm & 10pm, at Planet Of The Tapes!

$15 in advance, $20 at door.

**You must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter our venue for any event, ticketed or non-ticketed. We will be asking for proof of vaccination at the door - please bring a picture of your vaccination card and your photo ID (we don't expect you to bring your actual vaccination card with you at this time). If you are vaccinated but do not have a picture of the card, you may still enter but you will be required to wear a face mask, and you'll be asked to bring that next time you come in. If you're unvaxxed, you may not enter for any event, ticketed or non-ticketed. If you are unvaxxed, buy a ticket to a show, ignore that policy, we will not offer a refund for that purchased ticket.**

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

Be kind,

Unwind

Happens on the following Dates:

Sep 24, 2021, 7:30pm to 9:30pm

Sep 24, 2021, 10:00pm to 11:59pm

Sep 25, 2021, 7:30pm to 9:30pm

Sep 25, 2021, 10:00pm to 11:59pm

For more information call (502) 742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events/8741